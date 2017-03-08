Cinema 10 screens The Innocents on Monday
Cinema 10 screens The Innocents / Les Innocentes at 7:15 p.m. on March 13, at the Roxy Theater in Potsdam. Set in the wake of World War II, The Innocents is a gripping, difficult film that explores the fine line between morality and devotion to God.
