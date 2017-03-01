Cinema 10 screens a Towera Monday in Potsdam

Cinema 10 screens “Tower” at 7:15 p.m. on Monday, at the Roxy Theater in Potsdam. A one-of-a-kind documentary blending animation, personal testimony and archival footage, “Tower” chronicles the killing of 16 people by Charles Whitman at the University of Texas in August 1966.

