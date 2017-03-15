Cellist from Colonie earns first place in ONNYa s young artist competition

Cellist Hannah Jieun Sohn, 15, of Colonie, Albany County, placed first in the James and Katherine Andrews Young Artist Instrumental Competition, sponsored by the Orchestra of Northern New York, the North Country's professional symphony orchestra. Hannah earned $500 in prize money at the Jan. 28 competition and the opportunity to perform with the orchestra at its concert, “The Planets,” at 7:30 pm, Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday at SUNY Potsdam's Snell Theater.

