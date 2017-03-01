Canton Central student named Potsdam ...

Canton Central student named Potsdam Rotary Club student of the month at BOCES

Parker Aldous was recently selected as the Potsdam Rotary Club student of the month for February 2017 at Seaway Career and Technical Education Center. As a student in the automotive program, Aldous has learned both theoretical and practical shop applications, according to a press release from the school.

