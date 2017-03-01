Canton Central student named Potsdam Rotary Club student of the month at BOCES
Parker Aldous was recently selected as the Potsdam Rotary Club student of the month for February 2017 at Seaway Career and Technical Education Center. As a student in the automotive program, Aldous has learned both theoretical and practical shop applications, according to a press release from the school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tnt fireworks angie
|16 hr
|people
|2
|Courtney Sturgeon
|Wed
|media
|12
|Job offer
|Tue
|sizingup
|12
|Beware Kocsis boy scam
|Feb 28
|scottie the weiner
|1
|J&S Contractors (Aug '13)
|Feb 27
|lori
|10
|The rockin metthies (Mar '16)
|Feb 27
|Crooks
|83
|mark baker drug king pin crying wolf (Mar '15)
|Feb 27
|The Ostrich Hunter
|32
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC