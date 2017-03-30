Canton Area Zonta Club honors two com...

Canton Area Zonta Club honors two community leaders

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

The Canton Area Zonta Club recently honored two Canton community leaders by presenting them with a yellow rose, the club's symbol. The recognition coincides with International Women's Day, held each year on March 8. Rose Day committee members Anna Campbell, Lisa Hammond and Janet Favro presented this year's roses to Marilyn Mintener and Linda Casserly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Lawrence man being extradited to St. Lawr... 13 hr Family of Felons 4
The rockin metthies (Mar '16) 18 hr Peekatyou 92
Main Street Clarkson 23 hr Local Yokel 2
who is th night manager at mcdonals Wed customer 1
Arby's visited by code enforced for longtime br... Wed local yokel 3
Becca at stewarts Wed Rallo 4
News North country population continues to decline Wed Lee 4
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,512 • Total comments across all topics: 279,949,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC