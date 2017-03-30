Canton Area Zonta Club honors two community leaders
The Canton Area Zonta Club recently honored two Canton community leaders by presenting them with a yellow rose, the club's symbol. The recognition coincides with International Women's Day, held each year on March 8. Rose Day committee members Anna Campbell, Lisa Hammond and Janet Favro presented this year's roses to Marilyn Mintener and Linda Casserly.
