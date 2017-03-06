Cabin Fever Concert Series continues with bluegrass concert
What a Raquette Music and Dance, the organization behind the Ives Park Concert Series and Caroling in Potsdam events that both began in 2016, introduces the Cabin Fever Concert Series. The third concert in the series is The Don't Tell Darlings at 4 p.m., Saturday in the Potsdam Public Museum.
