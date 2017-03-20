Boy Scout Troop 57 having a reunion

Boy Scout Troop 57 is looking for scouts and their families from Potsdam's Boy Scout Troop 57. There will be a reunion-buffet with the leaders Joe and Steve on April 22. The reunion will be held at Louise Clemen's House, 50 Sayles Road in Potsdam. For more information please call 315-265-9323.

