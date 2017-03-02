Award-winning artwork goes on display March 10 at Potsdam Town Hall
An exhibit featuring award winning artwork by students in grades 7-12 opens at the Potsdam Town Hall on Friday, March 10 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. The exhibit was organized by SLC Arts in partnership with the North Country Art Teachers' Association .
