At least one person injured following alleged drunk driving accident
A Potsdam man was arrested Monday for driving while intoxicated following a personal-injury accident on Maple Street March 5, according to Potsdam police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Courtney Sturgeon
|36 min
|haaaaaa
|15
|The rockin metthies (Mar '16)
|16 hr
|Tonya
|84
|tnt fireworks angie
|Mar 3
|just ask
|3
|Job offer
|Mar 3
|That guy
|13
|Who is angel middlemiss? (Feb '16)
|Mar 2
|x middlemiss
|13
|Beware Kocsis boy scam
|Feb 28
|scottie the weiner
|1
|J&S Contractors (Aug '13)
|Feb 27
|lori
|10
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC