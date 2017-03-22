Applied Behavior Analysis Program for...

Applied Behavior Analysis Program for pre-k autistic children to move locations

The special educational program designed to meet the needs of pre-kindergarten students diagnosed with autism is housed at Potsdam Central Schools, but due to a lack of space at the school, the location will be changed to Canton Central School. “They literally have no more available classrooms and may need to utilize some of the spaces we currently occupy,” said Thomas R. Burns, district superintendent of St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES.

