Applied Behavior Analysis Program for...

Applied Behavior Analysis Program for pre-k autistic children to move locations

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

The special educational program designed to meet the needs of students diagnosed with autism is currently housed at Potsdam Central School, but due to a lack of space at the school, the location will be changed to Canton Central School. “They literally have no more available classrooms and may need to utilize some of the spaces we currently occupy,” said Thomas R. Burns, district superintendent of St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where did the affiar go 1 hr Yup 5
Chelsea snyder 8 hr HateHer 5
The rockin metthies (Mar '16) 9 hr Scary Gary 88
just nsa 23 hr white 6
News Massena man cited with DWI, unlicensed operator... Sat DILF 3
Becca at stewarts Fri Hmmmm 2
Arby's visited by code enforced for longtime br... Fri Local yokel 1
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,416 • Total comments across all topics: 279,849,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC