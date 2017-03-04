Alfred G. Schlosser

Alfred G. Schlosser

Saturday Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

Alfred George Schlosser, 93, passed away peacefully at Menorah Park on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Alfred and his wife of 67 years, Phyllis Schlosser, were both born and raised in Albany, NY., moved to Potsdam to raise their three sons, and then to Syracuse for business and retirement.

Potsdam, NY

