A new musical and visual approach to ...

A new musical and visual approach to 'The Planets' in Potsdam

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: North County Public Radio

The Orchestra of Northern New York will combine music, astronomy, mythology and original animation when it performs Holst's "The Planets" this weekend in Potsdam. A digital artist will join ONNY with visuals on the big screen featuring NASA photography and images from spacecraft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North County Public Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Affairs 1 hr Do it harder 51
The Rockin Demo 21 hr Cherry 15
The rockin metthies (Mar '16) Tue Mary 87
Con mohoney hit and run Mon makeyourown 2
Brittany Clare Mar 18 Lizz 4
Does anyone know (Mar '09) Mar 16 Littleman 4
Potsdam Humane Society is a Joke (Feb '12) Mar 15 Maggiemay 86
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,516 • Total comments across all topics: 279,739,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC