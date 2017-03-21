A new musical and visual approach to 'The Planets' in Potsdam
The Orchestra of Northern New York will combine music, astronomy, mythology and original animation when it performs Holst's "The Planets" this weekend in Potsdam. A digital artist will join ONNY with visuals on the big screen featuring NASA photography and images from spacecraft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North County Public Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Affairs
|1 hr
|Do it harder
|51
|The Rockin Demo
|21 hr
|Cherry
|15
|The rockin metthies (Mar '16)
|Tue
|Mary
|87
|Con mohoney hit and run
|Mon
|makeyourown
|2
|Brittany Clare
|Mar 18
|Lizz
|4
|Does anyone know (Mar '09)
|Mar 16
|Littleman
|4
|Potsdam Humane Society is a Joke (Feb '12)
|Mar 15
|Maggiemay
|86
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC