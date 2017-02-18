William C. Sherman

Saturday Feb 18 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

WILLIAM C. SHERMAN, 85, POTSDAM, NY, Founding member of the O.F.C.C., “Wild Bill Sherman” left this world peacefully, in his sleep, on February 11th. Born on November 25th, 1931 to the late Clark and Ruth Sherman in Salamanca, NY, Bill was predeceased by his brother David, grandson Zach Sherman and one great-grandson, Richard.

