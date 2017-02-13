TAUNY invites children for Saturday jewelry making class

On Saturday from 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m., TAUNY invites children of all ages, as well as their parents and friends, to The TAUNY Center for Jewelry Making with Sara Lynch. Sara is an artist from Potsdam whose pottery and paintings are currently on display as the Folkstore Artist Spotlight in The TAUNY Center's mini gallery.

