Study on Walking Ability Shows Path to Treatment for Stroke Survivors
Stroke is the leading cause of disability in older adults in the United States, but research by Clarkson University Associate Professor of Physical Therapy George Fulk and his colleagues is pointing the way to recovery for people who are relearning how to walk. Using data collected over a number of years from two other large clinical trials, the Potsdam, N.Y. researcher and his team were able to create and analyze one large database.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The rockin metthies (Mar '16)
|12 hr
|Mona Lott
|74
|mark baker drug king pin crying wolf (Mar '15)
|Sun
|Yup
|31
|Mahoney's Auto Mall sold me a lemon and wont ad... (Oct '12)
|Sun
|FORREST
|46
|Courtney Sturgeon
|Sat
|Gagging
|6
|Potsdam Walmart - Cashier Kathy
|Fri
|Anonymous
|1
|Mahoneya s released hazardous materials into en...
|Feb 16
|Weird
|1
|Parishville man, accused of sexual abuse of chi... (Feb '13)
|Feb 15
|searching
|5
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC