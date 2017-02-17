Study on Walking Ability Shows Path t...

Study on Walking Ability Shows Path to Treatment for Stroke Survivors

Stroke is the leading cause of disability in older adults in the United States, but research by Clarkson University Associate Professor of Physical Therapy George Fulk and his colleagues is pointing the way to recovery for people who are relearning how to walk. Using data collected over a number of years from two other large clinical trials, the Potsdam, N.Y. researcher and his team were able to create and analyze one large database.

