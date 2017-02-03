Story from NorthCountryNow.com
Robert Kerr, Norfolk firefighter and past chief, was recently named the 2017 St. Lawrence County Firefighter of the Year by the St. Lawrence County Fire Chiefs Association. A dinner and award ceremony will be held in Chief Kerr's honor at the Norfolk Fire Station later this spring.
