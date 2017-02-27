Story from NorthCountryNow.com
Stroke is the leading cause of disability in older adults in the United States, but research by Clarkson University Associate Professor of Physical Therapy George Fulk and his colleagues is pointing the way to recovery for people who are relearning how to walk. Using data collected over a number of years from two other large clinical trials, the Potsdam, N.Y. researcher and his team were able to create and analyze one large database.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|J&S Contractors (Aug '13)
|2 hr
|lori
|10
|The rockin metthies (Mar '16)
|2 hr
|Crooks
|83
|mark baker drug king pin crying wolf (Mar '15)
|9 hr
|The Ostrich Hunter
|32
|tnt fireworks angie
|13 hr
|media
|1
|The Rockin Demo
|21 hr
|A real grownup
|8
|Courtney Sturgeon
|23 hr
|Gagging
|10
|Weiner Factory Roof Blown Off
|Sun
|curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC