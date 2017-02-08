Story from NorthCountryNow.com
A Potsdam man who designed a disc golf course, which is now open on Morgan Road, is hopeful the nationally popular sport picks up a local following. "It was a small parcel of land owned by the town that was not being utilized," he said.
