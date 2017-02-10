Story from NorthCountryNow.com
The Potsdam Chamber of Commerce is fundraising for a fireworks display planned July 14 as part of the 50th Potsdam Summer Festival celebration. "We are holding various fundraising events, like a mini golf tourney, bowling night, and finding business sponsors," said Chamber Executive Director Marylee Balou.
