St. Lawrence Leadership Institute relaunching at SUNY Potsdam
A new partnership between SUNY Potsdam and the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce has led to the program's relaunch. The institute's mission is to provide a venue for professionals to develop leadership skills that can be used to improve the county's growth and quality of life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Goodreau
|6 min
|wondering
|2
|Did ricos change hands ?
|2 hr
|truth is
|3
|Drug Addicts
|8 hr
|Peache83
|1
|Josh bond
|11 hr
|Disgusting
|11
|Main Street Clarkson
|18 hr
|Pothole Hater
|1
|Confessions
|Wed
|seriously
|14
|The rockin metthies (Mar '16)
|Feb 1
|Mike Gooner
|72
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC