St. Lawrence County Planning Board approves site plan for Taco Bell

The St. Lawrence County Planning Board approved a site plan for a Taco Bell to be built in Potsdam this summer. In October, Hospitality Syracuse Inc., a company that owns 42 Taco Bell restaurants in Central and Northern New York, purchased three parcels of property comprising the corner of Market and Sisson streets in Potsdam where it plans to build the quick-serve restaurant.

