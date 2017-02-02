St. Lawrence County AARP shifting foc...

St. Lawrence County AARP shifting focus to political advocacy

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

A group of retirees is gearing up for an active year of political advocacy through the St. Lawrence County Chapter AARP #2831. For the past few years, the county's 50-member chapter has primarily focused on social events, but is now shifting back to its original mission of advocating for issues that are important to seniors, including Medicare and Social Security.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Confessions 20 hr seriously 14
The rockin metthies (Mar '16) 23 hr Mike Gooner 72
Who Tue That lady 1
Rockin Demo Jan 30 ZEDA 6
Courtney Sturgeon Jan 28 Gagging 4
News Potsdam woman allegedly smoked marijuana in pre... Jan 27 get a hobby 1
The Rockin Demo Jan 24 Todd Peltiner 5
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,964 • Total comments across all topics: 278,492,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC