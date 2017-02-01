SLU to host brass quintet

SLU to host brass quintet

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

St. Lawrence University will present Mirari Brass Quintet for a performance and an open rehearsal and workshop Thursday, Feb. 9, and Friday, Feb. 10. The performance will be at 8 p.m. Feb. 10, in the Peterson-Kermani Performance Hall at SLU, Canton. The open rehearsal and workshop will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Feb. 9. Both are free.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who 6 hr That lady 1
News Winthrop man charged with petit larceny, deputi... 8 hr Mother Bear 4
Lying cheating a**hole 8 hr This person 5
Confessions 9 hr Really 13
Rockin Demo Mon ZEDA 6
The rockin metthies (Mar '16) Sun Wow 71
Courtney Sturgeon Jan 28 Gagging 4
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hong Kong
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,394 • Total comments across all topics: 278,448,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC