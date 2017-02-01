SLU to host brass quintet
St. Lawrence University will present Mirari Brass Quintet for a performance and an open rehearsal and workshop Thursday, Feb. 9, and Friday, Feb. 10. The performance will be at 8 p.m. Feb. 10, in the Peterson-Kermani Performance Hall at SLU, Canton. The open rehearsal and workshop will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Feb. 9. Both are free.
