SLU to host brass quintet

St. Lawrence University will present Mirari Brass Quintet for a performance and an open rehearsal and workshop Thursday, Feb. 9, and Friday, Feb. 10. The performance will be at 8 p.m. Feb. 10, in the Peterson-Kermani Performance Hall at SLU, Canton. The open rehearsal and workshop will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Feb. 9. Both are free.

