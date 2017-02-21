Potsdam Village Board implements term...

Potsdam Village Board implements term limits for trustees, mayor

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

The Village Board approved a plan to institute a three-term limit for trustees as well as the mayor position at its board meeting Tuesday night. A public hearing was held before the board meeting to receive public comments on the amendment of an already-in-place local law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The rockin metthies (Mar '16) 5 hr Mike Gooner 77
mark baker drug king pin crying wolf (Mar '15) Feb 19 Yup 31
Mahoney's Auto Mall sold me a lemon and wont ad... (Oct '12) Feb 19 FORREST 46
Courtney Sturgeon Feb 18 Gagging 6
Potsdam Walmart - Cashier Kathy Feb 17 Anonymous 1
News Mahoneya s released hazardous materials into en... Feb 16 Weird 1
Who is angel middlemiss? (Feb '16) Feb 16 raymondville dog 11
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,468 • Total comments across all topics: 279,051,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC