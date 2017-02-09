Potsdam United Methodist Church hosting Sunday night DVD series
Potsdam United Methodist Church, 26 Main St., will host a Sunday night DVD series for teens and young adults on “The New Rules for Love, Sex and Dating” in the 21st century. The series will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on March 5, 12, 19 and 26, at the church.
