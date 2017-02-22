Potsdam United Methodist Church hosting Sunday night DVD series
Potsdam United Methodist Church, 26 Main St., will host a Sunday night DVD series for teens and young adults on “The New Rules for Love, Sex and Dating” in the 21st century. The series will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on March 5, 12, 19 and 26 at the church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The rockin metthies (Mar '16)
|18 hr
|Mike Gooner
|77
|mark baker drug king pin crying wolf (Mar '15)
|Feb 19
|Yup
|31
|Mahoney's Auto Mall sold me a lemon and wont ad... (Oct '12)
|Feb 19
|FORREST
|46
|Courtney Sturgeon
|Feb 18
|Gagging
|6
|Potsdam Walmart - Cashier Kathy
|Feb 17
|Anonymous
|1
|Mahoneya s released hazardous materials into en...
|Feb 16
|Weird
|1
|Who is angel middlemiss? (Feb '16)
|Feb 16
|raymondville dog
|11
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC