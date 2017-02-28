Potsdam man charged with DWI

Potsdam man charged with DWI

Village police on Monday charged Michael R. Dukett, 32, of Potsdam, with driving while intoxicated. He was also cited with suspended registration, unlicensed operator, failure to stop at a stop sign, refusal to take a breath test and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway.

