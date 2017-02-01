Potsdam-hospital-donation.png

Canton Potsdam Hospital's Foundation recently received a $10,000 donation from the St. Lawrence County Cancer Fund to support the Center for Cancer Care. From left Daniel La Russa, Courtney Weaver, Kellie Hitchman, Jackie Green and Alex Ashley.

