Potsdam Elks Lodge collecting sweet treats for soldiers
When those soldiers return from deployments up to 18 months, before being allowed to see their family, they spend about 4 hours in debriefing sessions” said Mary Charleston, who is organizing the effort for the third time.“Upon their return, while they debrief, they have two very simple requests: a cup of coffee and chocolate. Fortunately, Dunkin Donuts provides all the coffee, when I learned about their request of chocolate I knew my fellow members at the Potsdam Elks Lodge and surrounding communities could help.” “The response to the first two candy bar drives was incredible and we are trying to make it happen once again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Rockin Demo
|50 min
|Tim Struthers
|7
|Norwood man big winner in NYSARC fundraiser (Nov '12)
|3 hr
|hello...its me
|3
|parishville school
|Feb 11
|Sceptical
|3
|Norfolk man jailed after being charged with 201... (Feb '16)
|Feb 8
|peanutbuttercup88
|21
|Who is angel middlemiss? (Feb '16)
|Feb 8
|x middlemiss
|7
|Parishville man, accused of sexual abuse of chi... (Feb '13)
|Feb 8
|snake
|4
|Who
|Feb 8
|Good place
|3
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC