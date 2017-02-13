Potsdam Elks Lodge collecting sweet t...

Potsdam Elks Lodge collecting sweet treats for soldiers

When those soldiers return from deployments up to 18 months, before being allowed to see their family, they spend about 4 hours in debriefing sessions” said Mary Charleston, who is organizing the effort for the third time.“Upon their return, while they debrief, they have two very simple requests: a cup of coffee and chocolate. Fortunately, Dunkin Donuts provides all the coffee, when I learned about their request of chocolate I knew my fellow members at the Potsdam Elks Lodge and surrounding communities could help.” “The response to the first two candy bar drives was incredible and we are trying to make it happen once again.

