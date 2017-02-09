Potsdam and Massena residents named to dean's list at SUNY Geneseo
Noah Chichester of Potsdam, Carrie Potter of Potsdam, and Emma O'Connell of Massena were recently named to the dean's list for fall 2016 at SUNY Geneseo.
