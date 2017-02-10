Orchestra of Northern New York plans ...

Orchestra of Northern New York plans a potpourri of Baroque music

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Trumpets and drums will resound in Watertown and Potsdam this weekend when the Orchestra of Northern New York presents is annual Baroque-era concert. Orchestra founder and director Kenneth B. Andrews has selected music from the “courts” of England, France, Germany and Italy for the “Baroque Brilliance” concerts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Rockin Demo 17 hr Tim Struthers 7
News Norwood man big winner in NYSARC fundraiser (Nov '12) 20 hr hello...its me 3
parishville school Feb 11 Sceptical 3
News Norfolk man jailed after being charged with 201... (Feb '16) Feb 8 peanutbuttercup88 21
Who is angel middlemiss? (Feb '16) Feb 8 x middlemiss 7
News Parishville man, accused of sexual abuse of chi... (Feb '13) Feb 8 snake 4
Who Feb 8 Good place 3
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hurricane
  3. Toyota
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,907 • Total comments across all topics: 278,850,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC