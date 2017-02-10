Orchestra of Northern New York plans a potpourri of Baroque music
Trumpets and drums will resound in Watertown and Potsdam this weekend when the Orchestra of Northern New York presents is annual Baroque-era concert. Orchestra founder and director Kenneth B. Andrews has selected music from the “courts” of England, France, Germany and Italy for the “Baroque Brilliance” concerts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Rockin Demo
|17 hr
|Tim Struthers
|7
|Norwood man big winner in NYSARC fundraiser (Nov '12)
|20 hr
|hello...its me
|3
|parishville school
|Feb 11
|Sceptical
|3
|Norfolk man jailed after being charged with 201... (Feb '16)
|Feb 8
|peanutbuttercup88
|21
|Who is angel middlemiss? (Feb '16)
|Feb 8
|x middlemiss
|7
|Parishville man, accused of sexual abuse of chi... (Feb '13)
|Feb 8
|snake
|4
|Who
|Feb 8
|Good place
|3
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC