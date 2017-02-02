NYPA approves hydropower allocation f...

NYPA approves hydropower allocation for Potsdam paper firm, 22 jobs to be created

New York Power Authority trustees approved a 400-kilowatt hydropower allocation to Potsdam Specialty Papers Inc., a specialty paper mill, that will allow the manufacturer to begin an expansion project at its Potsdam facility, 547 Sissonville Road. The hydropower allocation will create 22 new jobs and $2 million in capital investments, according to a news release from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's office on Tuesday.

