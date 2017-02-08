Norwood-Norfolk Central student named...

Norwood-Norfolk Central student named Potsdam Rotary Club Student of the Month

The Seaway Career & Technical Education Center has named Brandon Palmer as the Potsdam Rotary Club Student of the Month for January 2017. He is a student in the metalworking program and attends Norwood-Norfolk Central School.

