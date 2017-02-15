North Lawrence man sought after failing to appear at trial

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a North Lawrence man who failed to appear during his first day of trial Tuesday on charges of assault and burglary. On Dec. 5, Ervin E. Francis, III, 44, of 15 Grove St., North Lawrence, pleaded not guilty to a Nov. 10 indictment on two counts of first-degree burglary and one count of second-degree assault, all felonies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.