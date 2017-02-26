North Country Remembered 6,082

Saturday Feb 25 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Freshmen at Potsdam Normal School - now SUNY Potsdam - gather for sodas in this photo from the mid-1930s. The photo appears in the book 'The Campus History Series: State University of New York at Potsdam' by Jane Subramanian and Virginia Rose Cayey and reprinted with permission of Arcadia Publishing.

Potsdam, NY

