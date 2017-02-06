North Country Matters kicks off 2017 ...

North Country Matters kicks off 2017 season in Potsdam Public Library Computer Center

North Country Matters, the local public affairs video magazine, kicks off its 13th year with new shows, new civic partners, and a new home studio. With the retirement of Dan Dullea, the creative director of North Country Matters, the show is moving to a new home in the Fred W. Cleveland Computer Center, located in the basement of the Potsdam Public Library.

