North Country Matters examines benefi...

North Country Matters examines beneficial tax programs for families

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

It is tax filling season, so North Country Matters takes a look at two important tax programs that benefit local families with Sue Rice from Potsdam. Ms. Rice is a former executive director of the United Way of Franklin County and a former VITA tax volunteer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who is angel middlemiss? (Feb '16) 2 hr raymondville dog 11
News Parishville man, accused of sexual abuse of chi... (Feb '13) Wed searching 5
News Norwood man big winner in NYSARC fundraiser (Nov '12) Tue searching 4
The Rockin Demo Feb 13 Tim Struthers 7
parishville school Feb 11 Sceptical 3
News Norfolk man jailed after being charged with 201... (Feb '16) Feb 8 peanutbuttercup88 21
Main Street Clarkson Feb 3 Pothole Hater 1
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,768 • Total comments across all topics: 278,922,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC