Norfolk fireman recognized as Firefighter of the Year
On Jan. 19, SLCFCA President Kevin Sullivan announced that Norfolk Firefighter and Past Chief Robert Kerr would be the recipient of the 2017 St. Lawrence County Firefighter of the Year Award. A dinner and award ceremony will be held in Chief Kerr's honor at the Norfolk Fire Station later this spring.
