Misty Hollow store closing on Potsdama s Market Street
A long-time Market Street retailer plans to close its store, but may continue to sell products on the internet. Misty Hollow, an eclectic arts and craft store at 22 Market St., is scheduled to close April 30, said owner Karen G. Sidletsky.
