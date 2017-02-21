Mid-week Lenten study begins March 9

Potsdam United Methodist Church, 26 Main St., and First Presbyterian Church, 42 Elm St., will sponsor a joint Lenten study group focusing on Jim Wallis' book, Original Sin: Racism, White Privilege and the Bridge to a New America. Co-leaders are the Rev.

