Man Proposes to Girlfriend by Appearing in Televised Super Bowl Commercial
A New York man pulled off a unique proposal last night in a commercial that aired during Super Bowl LI. Chris Garguilo, 26, of Schenectady popped the big question to longtime girlfriend Kourtney Myers while appearing in the TV spot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.
Comments
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Rockin Demo
|50 min
|Tim Struthers
|7
|Norwood man big winner in NYSARC fundraiser (Nov '12)
|3 hr
|hello...its me
|3
|parishville school
|Feb 11
|Sceptical
|3
|Norfolk man jailed after being charged with 201... (Feb '16)
|Feb 8
|peanutbuttercup88
|21
|Who is angel middlemiss? (Feb '16)
|Feb 8
|x middlemiss
|7
|Parishville man, accused of sexual abuse of chi... (Feb '13)
|Feb 8
|snake
|4
|Who
|Feb 8
|Good place
|3
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC