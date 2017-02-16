Mahoneya s released hazardous materials into environment, pays more than $190k
Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal story from Thursday Feb 16, titled Mahoneya s released hazardous materials into environment, pays more than $190k.
A Potsdam car dealership paid almost $195,000 in fines and restitution after it and one of its employees accepted a plea deal with the state attorney general's office for the release of hazardous materials into the environment. Defense attorney Emil M. Rossi, of Rossi Law Offices, Syracuse, who appeared on behalf of Mahoney's Auto Mall, of 7513 Route 11, Potsdam, pleaded guilty to felony third-degree endangering public health, safety or the environment.
#1 Thursday Feb 16
Why Does it keep saying Mahoneys Auto mall, why doesn't it say Con Mahoney, who is paying the fine
