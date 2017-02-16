Mahoneya s released hazardous materia...

Mahoneya s released hazardous materials into environment, pays more than $190k

There are 1 comment on the Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal story from Thursday Feb 16, titled Mahoneya s released hazardous materials into environment, pays more than $190k. In it, Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal reports that:

A Potsdam car dealership paid almost $195,000 in fines and restitution after it and one of its employees accepted a plea deal with the state attorney general's office for the release of hazardous materials into the environment. Defense attorney Emil M. Rossi, of Rossi Law Offices, Syracuse, who appeared on behalf of Mahoney's Auto Mall, of 7513 Route 11, Potsdam, pleaded guilty to felony third-degree endangering public health, safety or the environment.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Weird

Canton, NY

#1 Thursday Feb 16
Why Does it keep saying Mahoneys Auto mall, why doesn't it say Con Mahoney, who is paying the fine
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Josh bond 20 min Retired Marine 12
The rockin metthies (Mar '16) 19 hr Mona Lott 78
mark baker drug king pin crying wolf (Mar '15) Feb 19 Yup 31
Mahoney's Auto Mall sold me a lemon and wont ad... (Oct '12) Feb 19 FORREST 46
Courtney Sturgeon Feb 18 Gagging 6
Potsdam Walmart - Cashier Kathy Feb 17 Anonymous 1
Who is angel middlemiss? (Feb '16) Feb 16 raymondville dog 11
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for St Lawrence County was issued at February 25 at 4:13PM EST

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Libya
  5. Iraq
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,061 • Total comments across all topics: 279,150,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC