Juanitaa s 1st Thursday Creation scheduled for March 2
Vegetarian White Bean Chili, is the featured recipe for Juanita's 1st Thursday Creation at the Potsdam Food Co-op, 24 Elm St., between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. on March 2. Seemingly familiar but different, this dish is brimming with vitamin-laden vegetables, along with protein-rich quinoa and cannellini beans. Utilizing cumin in lieu of chili powder gives a different flavor to this hearty meal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The rockin metthies (Mar '16)
|Tue
|Mike Gooner
|77
|mark baker drug king pin crying wolf (Mar '15)
|Feb 19
|Yup
|31
|Mahoney's Auto Mall sold me a lemon and wont ad... (Oct '12)
|Feb 19
|FORREST
|46
|Courtney Sturgeon
|Feb 18
|Gagging
|6
|Potsdam Walmart - Cashier Kathy
|Feb 17
|Anonymous
|1
|Mahoneya s released hazardous materials into en...
|Feb 16
|Weird
|1
|Who is angel middlemiss? (Feb '16)
|Feb 16
|raymondville dog
|11
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC