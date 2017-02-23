Juanitaa s 1st Thursday Creation sche...

Juanitaa s 1st Thursday Creation scheduled for March 2

Vegetarian White Bean Chili, is the featured recipe for Juanita's 1st Thursday Creation at the Potsdam Food Co-op, 24 Elm St., between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. on March 2. Seemingly familiar but different, this dish is brimming with vitamin-laden vegetables, along with protein-rich quinoa and cannellini beans. Utilizing cumin in lieu of chili powder gives a different flavor to this hearty meal.

