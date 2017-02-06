Immigration ban

Immigration ban

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: North Country Now

I consider myself lucky to have known about a dozen Muslims here in Potsdam, and I learned so much from them. I found them to be wise and kind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Did ricos change hands ? 1 hr Seriously 6
Nolan Pernice 22 hr You know who 3
News Gang-related stabbing near SUNY Canton (Oct '08) Sun Solo 68
Josh bond Feb 3 Disgusting 11
Main Street Clarkson Feb 3 Pothole Hater 1
Confessions Feb 1 seriously 14
The rockin metthies (Mar '16) Feb 1 Mike Gooner 72
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,065 • Total comments across all topics: 278,633,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC