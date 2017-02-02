Hunt for Wilderpeople on Cinema 10 sc...

Hunt for Wilderpeople on Cinema 10 screen Monday

Cinema 10 screens Hunt for the Wilderpeople at 7:15 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, at the Roxy Theater in Potsdam. In this road comedy adventure, Ricky, a defiant city kid, gets a new foster family in the New Zealand countryside.

