From Victorian-style Valentines to WW...

From Victorian-style Valentines to WWI, Saturday Series gives kids a tour through history.

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

It was a snowy and quiet Saturday morning at the Silas Wright House and Museum that journeyed from Valentines in the Victorian era to the United States' entry into World War I. J. Susanne Longshore, executive director of the St. Lawrence County Historical Association, followed 8-year-old Henry T. Sansone as he moved from one exhibit to another, his attention captivated by various historical artifacts that focused on the Civil War. This, of course, was not the intention, as Henry was brought to the 3 E. Main St. museum by his mother, Julia E. Sansone, from Potsdam to participate in the Children's Second Saturday Series which was focusing on Victorian Valentines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
parishville school 7 hr Sceptical 3
Roomies Fri aspire to more 5
News Norfolk man jailed after being charged with 201... (Feb '16) Feb 8 peanutbuttercup88 21
Who is angel middlemiss? (Feb '16) Feb 8 x middlemiss 7
News Parishville man, accused of sexual abuse of chi... (Feb '13) Feb 8 snake 4
Who Feb 8 Good place 3
Did ricos change hands ? Feb 7 Seriously 6
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for St Lawrence County was issued at February 11 at 2:48PM EST

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,942 • Total comments across all topics: 278,773,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC