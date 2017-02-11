From Victorian-style Valentines to WWI, Saturday Series gives kids a tour through history.
It was a snowy and quiet Saturday morning at the Silas Wright House and Museum that journeyed from Valentines in the Victorian era to the United States' entry into World War I. J. Susanne Longshore, executive director of the St. Lawrence County Historical Association, followed 8-year-old Henry T. Sansone as he moved from one exhibit to another, his attention captivated by various historical artifacts that focused on the Civil War. This, of course, was not the intention, as Henry was brought to the 3 E. Main St. museum by his mother, Julia E. Sansone, from Potsdam to participate in the Children's Second Saturday Series which was focusing on Victorian Valentines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|parishville school
|7 hr
|Sceptical
|3
|Roomies
|Fri
|aspire to more
|5
|Norfolk man jailed after being charged with 201... (Feb '16)
|Feb 8
|peanutbuttercup88
|21
|Who is angel middlemiss? (Feb '16)
|Feb 8
|x middlemiss
|7
|Parishville man, accused of sexual abuse of chi... (Feb '13)
|Feb 8
|snake
|4
|Who
|Feb 8
|Good place
|3
|Did ricos change hands ?
|Feb 7
|Seriously
|6
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC