From Victorian-style Valentines to WWI, Saturday Series gives kids a tour through history.

It was a snowy and quiet Saturday morning at the Silas Wright House and Museum that journeyed from Valentines in the Victorian era to the United States' entry into World War I. J. Susanne Longshore, executive director of the St. Lawrence County Historical Association, followed 8-year-old Henry T. Sansone as he moved from one exhibit to another, his attention captivated by various historical artifacts that focused on the Civil War. This, of course, was not the intention, as Henry was brought to the 3 E. Main St. museum by his mother, Julia E. Sansone, from Potsdam to participate in the Children's Second Saturday Series which was focusing on Victorian Valentines.

