Drug arrests made in Hammond, Gouverneur, Madrid and Potsdam
Steven M. Cool, 31, Pennelville, was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and an equipment violation for stop light at 7:15 a.m. Rebekah J. Van Rol, 23, Owego, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance at 12:35 p.m. Stephen M. Hollis, 25, was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and operating a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate at 8:55 a.m.
