Cinema 10 screens American Honey on Monday

Tuesday Feb 14

Cinema 10 screens American Honey at 7:15 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, at the Roxy Theater in Potsdam. Star, a young girl on the run from a troubled home, takes up with a magazine sales crew that travels across the country selling subscriptions door-to-door.

