Cheese sampling set at Potsdam Food Co-op

The Potsdam Food Co-op's Say Cheese Please! sampling will be held on Feb. 9 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Highlighted will be their February Cheese of the Month; Hornbacher, a relatively new specialty Alpine cheese produced by the award-winning master cheesemaker Michael Spycher, in the Emmental region of Switzerland. It is named after a small river, the Hornbach, near his Fritzenhaus dairy.

