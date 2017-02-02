Cheese sampling set at Potsdam Food Co-op
The Potsdam Food Co-op's Say Cheese Please! sampling will be held on Feb. 9 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Highlighted will be their February Cheese of the Month; Hornbacher, a relatively new specialty Alpine cheese produced by the award-winning master cheesemaker Michael Spycher, in the Emmental region of Switzerland. It is named after a small river, the Hornbach, near his Fritzenhaus dairy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Confessions
|20 hr
|seriously
|14
|The rockin metthies (Mar '16)
|23 hr
|Mike Gooner
|72
|Who
|Tue
|That lady
|1
|Rockin Demo
|Jan 30
|ZEDA
|6
|Courtney Sturgeon
|Jan 28
|Gagging
|4
|Potsdam woman allegedly smoked marijuana in pre...
|Jan 27
|get a hobby
|1
|The Rockin Demo
|Jan 24
|Todd Peltiner
|5
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC